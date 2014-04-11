Mercedes Is Making An SUV Coupe To Battle BMW's Successful X6

For the past several years, those in the market for a luxury SUV coupe have been left with the BMW X6 as the only choice.

That’s about to change, now that Mercedes-Benz has decided to throw its hat into the ring. Simply dubbed the Mercedes Concept Coupe, the new version of the MLC crossover will debut at the Beijing Auto Show later this month, according to Digital Trends. BMW’s monopoly in the market segment is done.

The MLC will blend the sloping roof-line of cars like the Mercedes CLS four-door coupe with the muscular stance of the ML SUV. The new Mercedes is also expected to inherit much of the existing ML’s sub-architecture and mechanics.

According to Car & Driver, the new crossover, which is expected to retail for $US60,000, will be put together at the automaker’s Alabama assembly facility along side the C-Class, M-Class, GL-Class, and R-Class. Demand in this segment is projected to be about 60,000 vehicles world-wide annually with the majority of the cars headed to China or the United States.

Here’s the BMW X6:

