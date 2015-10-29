The new self-driving luxury concept car from Mercedes will anticipate what you want

The latest concept car from Mercedes-Benz is a self-driving, luxury vehicle that uses deep machine learning to get to know its occupants so that it can predict their every need.

The high-tech car, called Vision Tokyo and revealed at the Tokyo Motor Show on Wednesday,was specifically designed to cater to Generation Z, which is the term for people born after 1995.

The idea is that this generation will be primarily located in urban areas, and will want to get around comfortably without sacrificing style.

The car, which looks sort of like sleek minivan, is laid out like a lounge on the inside. It uses deep machine learning — the technology that enables computers to learn and improve on their own — to predict rider preferences, likes, and where they may be going.

Daimler, the parent company of Mercedes-Benz, says the Vision Tokyo isn’t just a way to get around, but more of a “digital, automobile companion.”

The car is powered by a hybrid fuel-cell system and boasts an entertainment system that beams map, apps, and other media into 3D holograms.

While the vehicle is undoubtedly pretty impressive, it’s not something that Mercedes-Benz will be producing in mass. Like most concept cars, it’s more of a vision of what is possible.

We may, however, begin to see some of the tech that’s featured in the Vision Tokyo — like its autonomous technology or its hybrid fuel-cell system — show up in newer vehicles.

