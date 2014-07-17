Mercedes' New Super Coupe Combines Power And Beauty

Mercedes-Benz unveiled its top-of-the-range 2015 S65 AMG Coupe this week, and it’s a stunning combination of luxury and high performance.

At 621 horsepower, the all-new coupe’s twin-turbocharged V12 engine is effortlessly powerful.With 738 lb./ft. of twisting power on tap from the 6.0 litre engine, the S65 will hit 60 mph in a scant 4.0 seconds and a electronically limited top speed of 186 mph.

The car is also loaded with technical goodies like the company’s Magic Body Control system, which will allow it to tackle corners with remarkable ease. This piece of technological trickery senses the road ahead and adjusts the suspension of the car to lean into any oncoming corners, much like a downhill skier going through a bend.

High performance is just one part of the S65 package. The car’s plush interior blends hi-tech gizmos with elements of old world luxury. The centrepiece of the S-Class interior is a pair of 12.2-inch high-definition TFT displays that take the place of a traditional gauge cluster and serve as an adjustable infotainment readout.

Surrounding the futuristic displays are classic chrome-accented dials and switch gear. The rest of the cabin is bathed in swathes of Nappa leather that also upholster the car’s adjustable AMG sport seats.

Aesthetically, the S65 AMG Coupe is stunning. While we gushed at the gorgeous lines of its sibling,the S63 AMG, earlier this year, the S65 offers a more mature and professional aesthetic. The big brother trades in the S63’s sports gear for a chrome-accented tailored suit.

Like the S63, the company’s signature gaping mesh grill and large three-pointed star emblem feature prominently in the S65’s front fascia. From there, character lines pull the eye back towards the a-pillar and eventually to the car’s tapered rear end.

Mercedes has not officially announced prices for the S65 AMG Coupe, though Motor Trends predicts the car will be priced similarly to the $US215,500 2014 CL65 AMG it will replace. Mercedes expect the first cars to arrive in dealerships at the end of the year.

