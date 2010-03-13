Idealab's Bill Gross Talks Innovation, Presented By Mercedes-Benz S400 HYBRID Sedan

This week, Mercedes-Benz is sponsoring Business Insider’s series of interviews with green-tech leaders on the topic of innovation.



The first in the series told the fascinating story of Cape Wind, America’s first (potential) off-shore wind farm.

Today, serial entrepreneur Bill Gross of Idealab shares his vision for accelerating innovation by providing early-stage companies with the infrastructure they need to succeed.

Don’t miss the exclusive interview:

Bill Gross: Man Of A Hundred Startups Now Hellbent On Saving The World (With A Revolutionary Solar Energy Project) >>



Find out more about Sponsor Posts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.