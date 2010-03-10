Mercedes-Benz S400 HYBRID Sedan Presents: INNOVATION

We’re thrilled to welcome back Mercedes-Benz as a sponsor of Business Insider. Last week, we gave you an interactive tour of the S400 HYBRID Sedan.



This week, Mercedes is sponsoring Business Insider’s series of interviews with green-tech leaders on the topic of innovation.

We’re launching clips from the first interview today: Jim Gordon of Cape Wind. Jim sits down with Henry Blodget to discuss America’s first off-shore wind farm on Nantucket Sound.

Next up: Bill Gross of Idealab. This Thursday, Bill will talk about his company and how it accelerates technology innovation by providing the infrastructure to help early-stage technology companies succeed.

