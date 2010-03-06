The World's First Lithium-Ion Car Battery Only In Mercedes S400 HYBRID

Last week Business Insider launched an exclusive sneak peek at the Mercedes-Benz S400 HYBRID Sedan. One of the features we’re totally psyched about is the lithium-ion battery. It’s the first of its kind in a production vehicle* and here’s why it’s cool.



The compact lithium-ion battery is more powerful than conventional car (nickel-metal hydride) batteries, contributing to the S400 HYBRID being 26% more fuel efficient than the S550 (19 city MPG). With the S400 HYBRID, you can maintain the same smooth Mercedes ride and have the horsepower to rule the road while still driving an eco-friendly car with outstanding MPG that has been called the “CO2 champion in the luxury class.”

And there are other features that make the Mercedes S400 HYBRID Sedan a luxury to lust, such as PRE-safe, which acts automatically to prepare for a possible accident and Blind Spot Assist, which alerts the driver when it senses a vehicle entering the blind-spot area.

*Other lithium-ion batteries have been used in prototype vehicles but the S400 has the first lithium-ion in a production vehicle.

