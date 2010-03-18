Mercedes S400 HYBRID Sedan's Muscle Under The Hood, The Mild-Hybrid 3.5 Liter V-6 Engine

S400 HYBRID Sedan Mild-Hybrid 3.5 liter V-6 engine

The Mercedes-Benz S400 HYBRID Sedan is pretty awesome for a bunch of reasons, like the first of its kind lithium-ion battery.* Another reason to check out this sweet ride is the Mild-Hybrid 3.5 liter V-6 engine.The S400 has a gasoline-powered V-6 engine with an electric motor that has super-ultra-low emissions and high efficiency. And it doesn’t come at the expense of power. The V-6 generates a combined 295 horsepower and 284 lb-ft of net torque–meaning there’s no lack of muscle under the hood.



And there are other features that make the Mercedes-Benz S400 HYBRID Sedan a luxury to lust, such as PRE-safe, which acts automatically to prepare for a possible accident and Blind Spot Assist, which alerts the driver when it senses a vehicle entering the blind-spot area.

*Other lithium-ion batteries have been used in prototype vehicles but the S400 has the first lithium-ion in a production vehicle.

