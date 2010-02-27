Take A Sneak Peek At The Groundbreaking Mercedes S400 HYBRID

We’re thrilled to welcome back Mercedes-Benz as a sponsor of Business Insider and to offer you a chance to experience the new Mercedes-Benz S400 HYBRID Sedan and all its innovative features.



Mercedes is giving Business Insider readers an exclusive look at the ground-breaking S400 HYBRID Sedan, the first production vehicle with a lithium-ion battery. Take an interactive tour under the hood and in the cabin to experience features like the PRE-SAFE predictive occupant-protection system, adaptive highbeam headlights, and Brake Assist Plus for maximum stopping power. Learn how you can get extraordinay fuel efficiency without sacrificing the legendary S-class luxury and performance.

Find out more about Sponsor Posts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.