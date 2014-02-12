The Headlights In The New Mercedes S-Class Coupe Are Packed With Swarovski Crystals

Mercedes-Benz has revealed its 2015 S-Class Coupe, the two-door version of its flagship sedan, ahead of the Geneva Motor Show next month.

It’s no surprise the sporty new car is packed with luxury features like a heated armrest (optional) and the AIR-BALANCE system that keeps the interior smelling exactly how the owner wants (standard).

But Mercedes saved one of the cooler touches for the headlights — each of which is stuffed with 47 Swarovski crystals.

On the Edition 1 S550 version of the coupe, 17 angular crystals make up the daytime running lamps, and 30 round crystals form the turn signal lamps.

Based on the information from Mercedes, there’s no technological advantage here (the crystals work in combination with Mercedes’ LED Intelligent Light System), but the fancier material does “lend [the car] an extremely self-assured and distinctive gaze.”

Mercedes has not revealed pricing for the S-Class Coupe, but the sedan version starts for $US92,000. So the buyer had better be “self-assured” about his or her bank account before making the purchase.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Swarovski crystals on a Mercedes. A few years ago, custom car company Garson/D.A.D showed off Mercedes-Benz SL 600 adorned with 300,000 Swarovski crystals. More recently, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal emphatically denied he owns one of these. Maybe he’ll pick up an S-Class Coupe instead.

The new S-Class Coupe itself is gorgeous:

