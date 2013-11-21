The Final Mercedes SLS AMG Is A Glorious Way To End A Great Run [PHOTOS]

This is a bittersweet moment for car lovers: Mercedes-Benz has just introduced yet another glorious SLS AMG, perhaps the coolest model it has ever produced.

But as the name implies, the SLS AMG GT Final Edition will be the last of its kind.

Unveiled this week at both the Los Angeles Auto Show and Tokyo Motor Show, the Final Edition is as gorgeous and powerful as its siblings.

With a 6.3-liter V8 engine, it can go from a standstill to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds, and its top speed is electronically limited to 197 mph.

Mercedes hasn’t announced pricing yet, but previous versions have cost over $US200,000. Since the Germans will build only 350 units of the Final Edition, expect getting one of these to cost you a bit more than that.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.