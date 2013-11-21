The Final Mercedes SLS AMG Is A Glorious Way To End A Great Run [PHOTOS]

Alex Davies
Mercedes-Benz 2015 SLS AMG GT Final EditionMercedes-Benz

This is a bittersweet moment for car lovers: Mercedes-Benz has just introduced yet another glorious SLS AMG, perhaps the coolest model it has ever produced.

But as the name implies, the SLS AMG GT Final Edition will be the last of its kind.

Unveiled this week at both the Los Angeles Auto Show and Tokyo Motor Show, the Final Edition is as gorgeous and powerful as its siblings.

With a 6.3-liter V8 engine, it can go from a standstill to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds, and its top speed is electronically limited to 197 mph.

Mercedes hasn’t announced pricing yet, but previous versions have cost over $US200,000. Since the Germans will build only 350 units of the Final Edition, expect getting one of these to cost you a bit more than that.

To keep its weight down and its performance up, Mercedes pretty much covered the last SLS AMG in carbon fibre, including the hood and rear spoiler.

Under the hood is a 6.3-liter V8 engine, capable of producing 583 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque.

That's enough power to go from 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds, and hit a top speed of 197 mph.

Inside, the seats are made with diamond pattern leather.

Only 350 units will be built, and everyone who gets in one will be aware of it.

The Final Edition will come as a coupe or a roadster.

And once those 350 units have been built, Mercedes says, 'production of the SLS AMG model series will come to an end.'

The Final Edition will hit the market in March 2014.

Mercedes has not announced a price yet, but the 2013 SLS AMG started for $US199,500. Expect the Final Edition to cost a bit more.

But by the looks of the car, we say it's worth the money.

