The Final Mercedes SLS AMG Is A Glorious Way To End A Great Run [PHOTOS]

This is a bittersweet moment for car lovers: Mercedes-Benz has just introduced yet another glorious SLS AMG, perhaps the coolest model it has ever produced.
But as the name implies, the SLS AMG GT Final Edition will be the last of its kind.
Unveiled this week at both the Los Angeles Auto Show and Tokyo Motor Show, the Final Edition is as gorgeous and powerful as its siblings.
With a 6.3-liter V8 engine, it can go from a standstill to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds, and its top speed is electronically limited to 197 mph.
Mercedes hasn’t announced pricing yet, but previous versions have cost over $US200,000. Since the Germans will build only 350 units of the Final Edition, expect getting one of these to cost you a bit more than that.
To keep its weight down and its performance up, Mercedes pretty much covered the last SLS AMG in carbon fibre, including the hood and rear spoiler.
Under the hood is a 6.3-liter V8 engine, capable of producing 583 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque.
And once those 350 units have been built, Mercedes says, 'production of the SLS AMG model series will come to an end.'
Mercedes has not announced a price yet, but the 2013 SLS AMG started for $US199,500. Expect the Final Edition to cost a bit more.
