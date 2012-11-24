This Luxury Brand Picked Kate Upton For Its Super Bowl Spot

Mercedes-Benz nabbed Sports Illustrated sensation Kate Upton to star in its coveted 60-second Super Bowl spot alongside Usher.



Which is funny — or very strategically planned — since Upton just quashed rumours that she doesn’t have a driver’s licence. She might even get behind the wheel in the spot.

It has been quite the year for Upton. Since showing off in a bikini, the cat-daddy dancing model also booked her very first Vogue cover. This was after she shelled out $25,000 to Anna Wintour in order to attend the Met Gala since she hadn’t made the cut for the invite list.

Apparently the ad will be “a tongue-in-cheek depiction of how far a person might — or might not — go to get their heart’s desire.”

Brands are known to push the envelope in their Super Bowl spots, so we can only guess how far Mercedes will go with the famously scantily clad model.

Probably less extreme than Upton’s Carl’s Jr. ad.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.