There's A Red Mercedes With A Big Red Bow Parked Outside Credit Suisse Right Now

This shiny, new Mercedes with a big red bow is parked outside Credit Suisse’s New York offices right now near Madison Square Park.



Some of the bank’s employees who were coming out of the building stopped to snap some pictures of it with their phones.

“Who got a bonus?” one asked.

“It should be outside Goldman,” another quipped as he walked down the sidewalk.

The mystery is no one seems to know who it belongs to exactly.

UPDATE: We’ve heard that it’s parked there because of an event at the restaurant, Eleven Madison Park.

