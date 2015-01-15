The New Mercedes Driverless Car Even Has The Driver's Seat Facing Away From The Road

Mercedes unveiled its futuristic, self-driving Mercedes-Benz F 015 concept Jan. 5 at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The F 015 can be operated autonomously or manually. When the vehicle is in fully driverless mode, the four motorised lounge chairs can be rotated to allow face-to-face conversations. When required for manual operation, the driver’s chair swivels back to face forward.

Video courtesy of Mercedes-Benz

