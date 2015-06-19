Mercedes' new GLC crossover SUV is a mix of sportiness and technology

Mercedes-Benz’s compact crossover SUV, the GLK, is set to be retired this year.

It will be replaced by a newer, sleeker crossover known as the GLC.

While the vision is the same for this new Geländewagen – German for “off-road vehicle” and the source of the GL designation – the new GLC is loaded with new technology for a truly connected driving experience.

“Our new GLC represents a further, systematic step in the implementation of our successful SUV philosophy,” said Thomas Weber, a member of Daimler AG’s management board, and responsible for Mercedes-Benz car development in a press release.

“It combines the ultimate in driving comfort with a sporty touch, impresses on the road and — more than ever — off it as well, and appeals to the eye with the new design and equipment line,” he added.

The luxury SUV segment is very hot right now. And very competitive. Mercedes has a lot riding on the GLC being a success.

