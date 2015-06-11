Here's the 6-wheeled monster Mercedes that will battle dinosaurs in 'Jurassic World'

It looks like Mercedes-Benz will, once again, do battle with mighty dinosaurs.
The G63 6X6 is one of the most extreme iterations of Mercedes’ venerable Geländewagen, or G-Wagon.
First produced in 1979, the G-Wagon is among the most versatile and iconic off-road vehicles of all time. It’s at home in the mountains of the Afghanistan with the Marines and cruising Parisian boulevards as a fashion accessory.
The G-Wagon’s appearance in 2015’s “Jurassic World” will be Mercedes’ second tour of duty against the film’s CGI dinosaurs, coming a full 18 years after the company debuted its M-Class SUV in Steven Spielberg’s 1997 “The Lost World: Jurassic Park.”
“Jurassic World” hits theatres on June 12.
In 1997, Mercedes-Benz made quite a splash when it unveiled its new M-Class SUV in 'The Lost World: Jurassic Park.'
Nearly two decades later, Mercedes is back at it in the fourth instalment of the 'Jurassic Park' Series.
The company's G63 AMG 6X6 is one of the preferred modes of transport for Chris Pratt's character, Owen Grady.
The 6X6 will be powered by AMG's handcrafted biturbo V-8 engine, which puts out a massive 544 horsepower and 560 pound-feet of torque.
The beastly truck has a combination of reinforced springs and adjustable gas-pressure shock absorbers to provide the perfect blend of off-road control and sporty on-road handling.
It's loaded with a long list of standard equipment including Bi-xenon headlamps and crash-responsive luxury head restraints.
As rough and tumble as the exterior of the 6X6 may be, the driver is cocooned in a luxurious, leather-lined interior with access to a host of multi-media options.
Passengers are pampered with individual, powered bucket seats and a full complement of state-of-the-art gadgets to play around with.
The 4X4 has been adapted for military use by nations around the world, including Germany, France, Australia, Russia and North Korea.
The U.S. Marine Corps uses a heavily-armed 4X4 version of the G-Wagon, called the 'Interim Fast Attack Vehicle,' for missions in Afghanistan.
The G-Wagon has also been offered in more pedestrian 2-door, 4-door, pick-up and convertible versions.
The mass-production version of the G-Class is offered with both turbo and non-turbo V-8 engines, as well as 6-cylinder turbo-diesel options.
The 6X6 G-Wagon carries an estimated price tag north of $500,000 and will be produced only in small batches for elite customers.
