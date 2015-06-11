Here's the 6-wheeled monster Mercedes that will battle dinosaurs in 'Jurassic World'

It looks like Mercedes-Benz will, once again, do battle with mighty dinosaurs.

The G63 6X6 is one of the most extreme iterations of Mercedes’ venerable Geländewagen, or G-Wagon.

First produced in 1979, the G-Wagon is among the most versatile and iconic off-road vehicles of all time. It’s at home in the mountains of the Afghanistan with the Marines and cruising Parisian boulevards as a fashion accessory.

The G-Wagon’s appearance in 2015’s “Jurassic World” will be Mercedes’ second tour of duty against the film’s CGI dinosaurs, coming a full 18 years after the company debuted its M-Class SUV in Steven Spielberg’s 1997 “The Lost World: Jurassic Park.”

“Jurassic World” hits theatres on June 12.

