Mercedes just teased its new Mercedes-Maybach S650 Cabriolet

Danielle Muoio
Mercedes Maybach S650 CabrioletMercedes-Benz

Mercedes will debut the second car part of its luxury Maybach line at the Los Angeles Auto Show, which kicks off this week.

The German automaker released a teaser video on Monday of its new Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Cabriolet, the second car that will come with the Maybach moniker, which was revived this year after a brief hiatus. Mercedes first brought back the name with its S-Class sedan, the Mercedes-Maybach S600, earlier this year.

Mercedes also showed off its first concept car to carry the Maybach name — the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6  — in August.  The Cabriolet appears to come in the same stunning red as the 18.5-foot-long Vision concept.

We can glean from the video that the Cabriolet will be a four-seat, drop top convertible, with only 300 of the cars being made. The name implies that the S650 Cabriolet will offer a bit more punch than the S600 sedan, the latter of which was the name for its 6.0-litre V-12 engine that delivers 523 horsepower and 612 pound-feet of torque.

The Mercedes Cabriolet S650 will make its official debut on Wednesday. Scroll down for some teaser images of the car:

A view of the rear of the car...

Mercedes-Benz

...and the front.

Mercedes-Benz

A look inside at some tech...

Mercedes-Benz

...And some finely upholstered seats.

Mercedes-Benz

And finally a glimpse of some speakers.

Mercedes-Benz

Watch the full teaser below.

