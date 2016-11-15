Mercedes just teased its new Mercedes-Maybach S650 Cabriolet

Mercedes will debut the second car part of its luxury Maybach line at the Los Angeles Auto Show, which kicks off this week.

The German automaker released a teaser video on Monday of its new Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Cabriolet, the second car that will come with the Maybach moniker, which was revived this year after a brief hiatus. Mercedes first brought back the name with its S-Class sedan, the Mercedes-Maybach S600, earlier this year.

Mercedes also showed off its first concept car to carry the Maybach name — the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 — in August. The Cabriolet appears to come in the same stunning red as the 18.5-foot-long Vision concept.

We can glean from the video that the Cabriolet will be a four-seat, drop top convertible, with only 300 of the cars being made. The name implies that the S650 Cabriolet will offer a bit more punch than the S600 sedan, the latter of which was the name for its 6.0-litre V-12 engine that delivers 523 horsepower and 612 pound-feet of torque.

The Mercedes Cabriolet S650 will make its official debut on Wednesday. Scroll down for some teaser images of the car:

A view of the rear of the car... Mercedes-Benz ...and the front. Mercedes-Benz A look inside at some tech... Mercedes-Benz ...And some finely upholstered seats. Mercedes-Benz And finally a glimpse of some speakers. Mercedes-Benz Watch the full teaser below.

