Mercedes's new $242,950 'Night Edition' Maybach sedan only comes in all-black and just 15 are being made — take a closer look

Mercedes-Benz. 2020 Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Night Edition.

The 2020 S 650 Maybach Night Edition is limited to just 15 examples.

It’s based on the Mercedes-Maybach S 650 sedan.

Available now, it costs $US242,950.

Mercedes-Maybach cars are designed with clear targets in mind: Rolls-Royce and Bentley. The cars are loaded up with the most opulence Mercedes can muster – and the Night Edition is the newest special edition of the lot.

Based on the Mercedes-Maybach S 650 sedan, the Night Edition is limited to just 15 examples exclusively for the US market and wears identifying black and carbon fibre elements, according to a company press release.

The standard Mercedes-Maybach S 650 sedan is powered by a 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V12 engine that produces a claimed 621 horsepower and 738 pounds-feet of torque. It can hit 60 mph from a standstill in an estimated 4.6 seconds.

But you don’t get a Maybach Mercedes to drive, you get one to ride around in. Preferably in the back seat.

The S 650 has two executive rear seats that can recline up to a 43-degree angle. From here, you are encouraged to idly watch the world go by while shrouded in cloud-soft upholstery and cradled by the buttery suspension. There are power calf rests for your tired legs, worn out from the long walk between the spa and the car bringing you home to the château.

The front seats have massage functions. There’s a wood-and-leather steering wheel. Leather-covered door sills and seat consoles. Changeable ambient lighting throughout the cabin to suit your mood.

Mercedes says the 2020 S 650 Maybach Night Edition is available now in US showrooms and priced at $US242,950.

The 2020 S 650 Maybach Night Edition is a special edition that's based on the Mercedes-Maybach S 650 sedan.

It’s powered by a 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V12 engine.

The Night Edition has special highlights such as the “smoked,” 20-inch Maybach forged wheels.

The car is finished in Obsidian Black exterior paint.

There’s carbon fibre trim at the front and back of the car, as well as a carbon fibre rear spoiler.

The inside is upholstered with Nappa leather in Porcelain and Black.

