This $650,000 armoured Mercedes-Maybach limo is a force to reckoned with

Over the past 100 years, Mercedes-Benz has earned quite a reputation for building some of the toughest and most solidly engineered cars in the world. Sitting at the top of Mercedes’ lineup is the massive Mercedes-Maybach S600 limo.

The 5,300-pound luxury sedan offers more performance and safety than most people in the world would ever need. But there are a select few who need more protection than crumple zones and a lot of airbags. They need to stop bombs and bullets. They need armour. For these Mercedes-Maybach owners, Canada’s Inkas Armoured Vehicle Manufacturing has come up with a Maybach that can offer some “extra protection.”

“It shows what happens when the best innovations in security, performance and technology merge to make a top-notch vehicle,” said retired Maj. Gen. David Fraser, Inkas’ COO, in a statement. “Based on the Mercedes-Maybach S600, it caters to customers who desire prestigious, high-class vehicles without compromising safety.”

The cost? Just half a million US dollars.

In 2002, needing a car to compete against Rolls-Royce's upcoming Phantom and ... Wikimedia Commons ... Bentley's stalwart Arnage T, ... Bentley ... Mercedes revived the long-dormant Maybach brand. Mercedes-Benz Although the Maybach 57 and 62 models became pop-culture sensations, they didn't generate enough income to justify keeping the brand around. Daimler In 2011, Mercedes shuttered Maybach. Daimler But for the 2016 model year, Mercedes brought back the Maybach name. Mercedes-Benz This time, instead of offering a separate brand, the name appears as a high-end version of the company's S-Class sedan, called the 'Mercedes-Maybach S600.' Mercedes-Benz Although the Maybach S600 is one of the most solidly built cars on the road today, it isn't designed to stop bullets. Mercedes-Benz That's where Toronto-based Inkas Armoured Vehicle Manufacturing comes in. INKAS For $500,000 -- Including the $189,000 for the Maybach -- Inkas will create a custom-armoured limo fit to provide S600 owners with that extra measure of security. INKAS These guys certainly know what they are doing. Their other offerings include this Huron armoured personnel carrier and ... INKAS ... this $1 million Mercedes G63 AMG limo. INKAS In addition, Inkas offers armoured versions of various luxury vehicles, including the Cadillac Escalade and the Range Rover. INKAS The customisation work is done at the company's facility in Ontario. INKAS Here's a Lexus LX570 going through the armoured-customisation process. INKAS As for Maybach, Inkas' modifications will include 'lightweight' armour plating and structural reinforcements able to comply with European CEN 1063 BR7 standards. INKAS Other modifications include a reinforced suspension and braking system along with run-flat tires. It's even got a smokescreen generator to help you escape a tricky situation! INKAS In fact, the S600's bulletproof glass offers the same level of ballistic protection as the body of the car. INKAS Power for the Maybach S600 comes from a 6.0-litre biturbo V12 engine, producing 523 horsepower. Mercedes-Benz Inside, the modified Maybach S600 looks indistinguishable from the standard car. INKAS Complete with mood lighting. INKAS Special features include a fire suppression system and independent air-conditioning systems. INKAS Just to remind the occupants of the car's power, the seats come complete with 'V12' badges. INKAS Ultimately, armoured or not, the Mercedes-Maybach S600 is all about luxury -- and this car certainly delivers. INKAS

