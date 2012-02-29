Mercedes-Benz Is About To Help Siri Conquer The Roads

Illustration: Ellis Hamburger



Mercedes-Benz is slated to start using Apple’s Siri voice-assisted technology in its A-Class models, according to Daniel Ionescu of PCWorld.To use Siri in the car, drivers must download a Drive Kit Plus app onto their iPhones. The app, Ionescu writes, lets you make commands to your phone via the in-dash display and a centre armrest controller, while a Digital DriveStyle app will allow drivers to have personalised radio stations, access real-time traffic information, and more.

Mercedes-Benz is planning to offer other apps, too, including Parking Finder and Morningstar Finance, which details stock prices.

Mercedes-Benz writes on its website that it is the first automotive manufacturer to offer Siri. The new A-Class models will be premiered at the Geneva Motor Show this year.

