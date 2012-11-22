We Checked Out The New 'Zig Zag' Building In Midtown West That Was Made For Young Professionals

Photo: 10 Arquitectos

Young professionals in Manhattan are flocking to the new Mercedes House on 54th Street between 10th and 11th Avenues. The building gets its name from its location above the flagship Mercedes dealer on 11th Avenue.You can’t tell from street level, but the building resembles a gigantic “Z” shape zigzagging skyward from the street. It was conceived by Mexican architect Enrique Norten, who also designed the Cassa Hotel & Residences in Midtown and the Guggenheim Museum in Guadalajara, Mexico..



Hell’s Kitchen is starting to bustle, with ultra-luxury highrise One57 opening later this year and more restaurants and venues opening in the area.

The apartments at Mercedes have been rolled out in two phases, with the second part of the building opening this past summer.

The building features studios, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom units, with rents starting at $2,925 for a studio and reaching $5,200 for a 2-bedroom. The complex also has an awesome amenities floor with a huge gym, two pools, and an outdoor movie theatre.

We recently stopped by for a tour.

