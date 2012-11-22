We Checked Out The New 'Zig Zag' Building In Midtown West That Was Made For Young Professionals

Photo: 10 Arquitectos
Young professionals in Manhattan are flocking to the new Mercedes House on 54th Street between 10th and 11th Avenues. The building gets its name from its location above the flagship Mercedes dealer on 11th Avenue.You can’t tell from street level, but the building resembles a gigantic “Z” shape zigzagging skyward from the street. It was conceived by Mexican architect Enrique Norten, who also designed the Cassa Hotel & Residences in Midtown and the Guggenheim Museum in Guadalajara, Mexico..
Hell’s Kitchen is starting to bustle, with ultra-luxury highrise One57 opening later this year and more restaurants and venues opening in the area.
The apartments at Mercedes have been rolled out in two phases, with the second part of the building opening this past summer.
The building features studios, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom units, with rents starting at $2,925 for a studio and reaching $5,200 for a 2-bedroom. The complex also has an awesome amenities floor with a huge gym, two pools, and an outdoor movie theatre.
We recently stopped by for a tour.
The building has 480 rental units, which have been released in two phases — one in May 2011, and one this past summer.
The lobby has a very minimalistic feel. There's a doorman on duty 24/7 and a concierge in the complex.
We got a tour of the model studio unit. Most of the apartments have floor-to-ceiling glass windows and are really bright.
The kitchen comes equipped with a stove, dishwasher, microwave, and fridge with a freezer on the bottom.
Check out the view. The building is close to the river, and many apartments offer unobstructed views.
Perhaps the biggest perk for residents is membership to the Mercedes Club, an 80,000-square-foot fitness centre with spa, yoga, and spinning facilities. Non-residents can also join for $130 a month.
The equipment is all brand new, and the technology is state of the art. We were impressed with the huge touch screens on the cardio equipment.
The building was designed by 10 Arquitectos' Enrique Norten. He's also known for designing the Guggenheim Museum in Guadalajara, Mexico.
