We Checked Out The New 'Zig Zag' Building In Midtown West That Was Made For Young Professionals

Meredith Galante
Young professionals in Manhattan are flocking to the new Mercedes House on 54th Street between 10th and 11th Avenues. The building gets its name from its location above the flagship Mercedes dealer on 11th Avenue.You can’t tell from street level, but the building resembles a gigantic “Z” shape zigzagging skyward from the street. It was conceived by Mexican architect Enrique Norten, who also designed the Cassa Hotel & Residences in Midtown and the Guggenheim Museum in Guadalajara, Mexico..

Hell’s Kitchen is starting to bustle, with ultra-luxury highrise One57 opening later this year and more restaurants and venues opening in the area.

The apartments at Mercedes have been rolled out in two phases, with the second part of the building opening this past summer.

The building features studios, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom units, with rents starting at $2,925 for a studio and reaching $5,200 for a 2-bedroom. The complex also has an awesome amenities floor with a huge gym, two pools, and an outdoor movie theatre.

We recently stopped by for a tour.

The Mercedes House is shaped like a Z, which can be seen from overhead.

The Colbert Report is filmed right down the street.

The building has 480 rental units, which have been released in two phases — one in May 2011, and one this past summer.

The building is above the flagship Mercedes dealer on 11th Avenue.

There are two entrances to the Mercedes House. One is on 54th Street, and the is other on 53rd.

The lobby has a very minimalistic feel. There's a doorman on duty 24/7 and a concierge in the complex.

We got a tour of the model studio unit. Most of the apartments have floor-to-ceiling glass windows and are really bright.

The kitchen comes equipped with a stove, dishwasher, microwave, and fridge with a freezer on the bottom.

The studios start renting for $2,925 a month.

Check out the view. The building is close to the river, and many apartments offer unobstructed views.

The bathrooms have very modern fixtures.

Each unit has its own washer and dryer, even the studios.

Perhaps the biggest perk for residents is membership to the Mercedes Club, an 80,000-square-foot fitness centre with spa, yoga, and spinning facilities. Non-residents can also join for $130 a month.

There's 30,000 square feet devoted to fitness space.

Play some half-court basketball.

Personal trainers are available if you need some extra motivation.

The equipment is all brand new, and the technology is state of the art. We were impressed with the huge touch screens on the cardio equipment.

If you're a resident, all of the classes are free. The yoga studio looked very peaceful.

An indoor lap pool is a huge perk.

There's a hot tub too if you just want to relax.

The locker rooms all have key-less lockers.

Hair dryers and other toiletries are available to help you look pretty after your workout.

Let your muscles relax in the sauna.

After a hard workout, grab a juice at the bar.

The club is located on the fifth floor, and has lounges like this one.

The building was designed by 10 Arquitectos' Enrique Norten. He's also known for designing the Guggenheim Museum in Guadalajara, Mexico.

There's outdoor space as well, including an outdoor pool.

Here's what the outdoor pool looks like in the summer.

Practice your putting on this green.

It would be hard to get bored here. There are two bocce ball courts.

In the summer, movies play on the side of the building.

Here's what the movie area looks like in the summer months.

The building has cascading terraces down one section of the zig-zag shape.

The Mercedes House is also right next to Clinton Park.

Take one last look at the aerial view.

