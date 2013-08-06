Mercedes Doesn't Want You To See This Weird, Sexual Innuendo-Filled Video It Made

Mercedes-Benz posted and

then took down a bizarre video— in which a throaty singer rhapsodizes from a car’s point of view about her “service” man to a backdrop of muscly mechanic stock photos — on YouTube.

Lyrics to the “Mercedes-Benz Service Song” are laced with sexual innuendos. For example:

I like them to be strong, that they can catch me when I skid/ Like them to turn me on, I thought that some of them did/But just as I needed a helping hand, so many men were ‘out of service,’ not like you … You only give your best, won’t stop until I smile.

But almost as soon as Mercedes posted the 30-second and 5-minute extended versions of the new jingle, it took it down. The automaker didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Luckily a third party captured and re-posted the video in all its glory. It’s hard to fully erase something from YouTube.

Watch the video, sung by Patricia Meeden, below:

