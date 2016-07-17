Mercedes Benz teamed up with Garia to create the coolest golf cart ever

In 2013, Mercedes Benz launched a competition hoping to create the “coolest golf cart ever” and the results look amazing.
German automotive giant Daimler AG has announced the “Mercedes-Benz Style Edition Garia Golf Car,” the creation that was born out of a partnership between Mercedes and Garia, the maker of luxury “golf cars.”
While we don’t know the price on this vehicle yet, it looks amazing. Below we take a closer look.
The sleek curves, big wheels, and attention to detail definitely makes this cart more sporty than your traditional golf cart.
The display system has bluetooth connectivity for playing music. It can also provide information such as your scorecard and a map of the course.
At this point, Garia is only planning to produce two of the concept carts. However, that could change if there is enough demand.
