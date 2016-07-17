Mercedes Benz teamed up with Garia to create the coolest golf cart ever

In 2013, Mercedes Benz launched a competition hoping to create the “coolest golf cart ever” and the results look amazing.

German automotive giant Daimler AG has announced the “Mercedes-Benz Style Edition Garia Golf Car,” the creation that was born out of a partnership between Mercedes and Garia, the maker of luxury “golf cars.”

While we don’t know the price on this vehicle yet, it looks amazing. Below we take a closer look.

The slogan for the golf cart is 'a real sports car.' Daimler Global Media The sleek curves, big wheels, and attention to detail definitely makes this cart more sporty than your traditional golf cart. Daimler Global Media The dimpled grill on front is a fun touch. Daimler Global Media The cart can go up to 19 mph and can travel up to 50 miles on a single charge. The dashboard includes a digital display that can control everything in the cart. Daimler Global Media The display system has bluetooth connectivity for playing music. It can also provide information such as your scorecard and a map of the course. Daimler Global Media Underneath the seat is a refrigerated compartment. Daimler Global Media The golf bags are held at an angle on back to make for easier access to the clubs. Daimler Global Media Daimler Global Media At this point, Garia is only planning to produce two of the concept carts. However, that could change if there is enough demand. Daimler Global Media SOURCE: Motortrend There is no price on this vehicle yet, however, other Garia golf cars can cost in the neighbourhood of $20,000. Presumably this one will be more. Daimler Global Media

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.