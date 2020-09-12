This opulent Mercedes G-Wagen is a $500,000 art piece on wheels — see inside the G63 Steampunk Edition

- Polish car customizer Carlex Design developed a totally over-the-top, steampunk-themed G-Wagen called the Steampunk Edition.
- Carlex plans to build 10 of the SUVs, and said each one takes 5,200 hours to build.
- Each limited-edition G63 will feature a leather interior, wood floors, and a bespoke, hand-etched copper roof with steampunk-inspired designs.
- The conversion costs roughly $US350,000, not including the price of the SUV itself.
Maintaining the same basic, boxy look for decades, the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen doesn’t need much in the way of improvements. But that doesn’t stop customizers â€” and occasionally the brand itself â€” from coming up with outlandish new takes on the time-honoured SUV.
One of the latest comes courtesy of Polish customisation firm Carlex Design. The company developed a limited-run, steampunk-inspired G-Wagen that runs customers right around $US500,000, when one factors in the roughly $US350,000 conversion cost and the price of the SUV itself.
The steampunk aesthetic gets its inspiration from 19th-century fashion and steam-powered machinery, so Carlex’s G63 Steampunk Edition incorporates lots of leather, wood, copper accents, and handmade details. The most striking part of the SUV is an intricate, hand-etched copper roof that will be unique to each of the 10 Steampunk-Edition G63s built.
Polish customisation company Carlex Design created a limited-run, steampunk-themed Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen. And it’s just as wild as it sounds.
“We are living in the era of mass production and plastic, where handcraft seems to be falling into oblivion,” Carlex said in a press release.
“The G Steampunk Edition is a perfect choice for collectors fascinated with the art of jewellery, hand-craft, and fantasy.”
Carlex based the model off of the Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV and sought to keep most of the exterior unchanged.
However, it did incorporate a stunning, handmade copper roof, “on which jewellers and designers engraved a gigantic relief with steampunk motifs.”
Each of the 10 special-edition vehicles will get a unique design on the roof.
The SUV also gets a bespoke etching on the spare-tire cover …
… along with custom copper-coloured rims.
All in all, Carlex says each vehicle takes 5,200 hours to build.
The steampunk motif continues on the SUV’s interior, which features intricate designs along with copper-coloured accents, solid wood, and leather.
The SUV’s headliner is made from Alcantara …
… and comes embroidered with steampunk imagery to match the roof.
The Steampunk Edition boasts a similar design on the centre armrest …
… and on the doors.
Carlex laid down solid walnut for the floors …
… and plated parts of the interior in gold.
Each car comes with a plaque denoting its limited-edition status.
And each customer gets a “leather-bound book ornamented with gold emblems,” which documents the entire conversion process.
The conversion costs roughly $US350,000, a Carlex spokesperson told Business Insider.
When you factor in the cost of the SUV — which starts at more than $US150,000 — you’re looking at an all-in cost of roughly $US500,000.
Though the SUV was officially announced earlier this year, Carlex says there are still a few build slots available.
