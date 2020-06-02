This $740,000 bulletproof Mercedes SUV has an escape hatch, a night-vision system, and will protect you from up to 33 pounds of explosives — take a closer look

Brabus Brabus Invicto Mission.

German tuning company Brabus has a new line of bulletproof and explosion-resistant G-Wagens called the Invicto series.

The Invicto Mission, the most extreme of the bunch, features steel plating, armoured doors, military-style seats, a reinforced chassis, and an intercom system.

Plus, the Mission can be upgraded with some unique add-ons like an escape hatch, an “anti-drone system,” a fire-extinguishing system, and night-vision capabilities.

Brabus currently has an Invicto Mission model listed for sale for just under $US740,000 at current exchange rates.

German tuning company Brabus, known for putting its spin on Mercedes-Benz models from the Smart Car to the S-Class sedan, has a new line of heavily armoured G-Wagens called the Invicto series.

The Invicto lineup has three models – Pure, Luxury, and Mission – which range from fairly unassuming to utterly over the top. The Invicto series is not only bulletproof, but is also rated to withstand a 33-pound blast of TNT, according to Brabus.

The Mission model – basically a tank in the form of a G-Class SUV – comes with standard features like run-flat tires, roof rails, and an intercom system. Plus, buyers looking to drop a bit more dough can spring for some bonkers add-ons, like an escape hatch, an “anti-drone system,” a night-vision feature.

If that all sounds appealing, it may just be your lucky day. On its website, Brabus has an Invicto Mission – packed with upgrades – listed for sale for just under $US740,000 at current exchange rates.

Take a closer look at the Brabus Invicto Mission below.

Brabus, a company that specialises in customising Mercedes-Benz models, has released a line of pricey armoured SUVs that look equally fit for heads of state or wealthy folks trying to survive an apocalypse.

The bulletproof off-road SUVs are based on the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and come in three flavours, titled: Pure, Luxury, and Mission.

The Invicto lineup ranges from the fairly inconspicuous Pure model to the completely over-the-top, quasi-military Mission version.

Like all Invicto SUVs, the Mission is built around a “shelter cell” made from hot-formed steel plates.

It also has bulletproof windows …

… armoured doors …

… and run-flat tires.

According to Brabus, its Invicto SUVs are certified to be explosion-resistant vehicles.

The company says they can withstand a blast equivalent to 33 pounds of TNT at a distance of 13 feet.

To test the vehicles, several thousand shots were fired at each material, screw connection, and joint.

To carry the additional 2,200 pounds of armoured upgrades, the Mission rides on a reinforced chassis and a heavy-duty suspension system.

Plus, the Mission comes with special seats — complete with five-point seat belts — that are meant to accommodate protection vests.

Other standard features on the Mission include a digital-display rear-view mirror …

… an intercom system …

… roof rails for auxiliary lights and sirens…

… and a dual-touchscreen system for controlling various special functions.

But the optional features are where the Brabus Invicto Mission really gets wild.

Mission buyers can pay extra for an escape hatch …

… a heavy-duty front winch …

… a night-vision system …

… a fresh-air system …

… and fire-extinguishing capabilities, to name a few.

The brochure also mentions potential upgrades like a “folding protective shield” and an “anti-drone system,” which Brabus says is a “very restricted product.”

Not to mention, since we’re are talking about a famous tuning company, Invicto buyers can opt for a tuned, twin-turbocharged V8 engine rated at 800 horsepower.

Brabus says that the Invicto Mission acts as the perfect escort vehicle, but also is comfortable enough for everyday use.

If you’re into that sort of thing, Brabus is currently selling an Invicto Mission — with plenty of added bells and whistles — for a cool $US739,000 at current exchange rates.

