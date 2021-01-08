Mercedes' flagship EV will have a giant, 56-inch screen spanning the entire width of the car — check it out

Mercedes-Benz MBUX Hyperscreen.

The MBUX Hyperscreen is a giant screen that will go in Mercedes-Benz’s upcoming flagship EV, the EQS.

It will stretch across the entire width of the car.

The curved, OLED screen is over 56 inches wide.

Mercedes-Benz appears to be going all-in with the screens. Or screen, I should say.

Not only can the brand’s new S-Class flagship be fitted with as many as five screens, but the German automaker also wants to outfit its upcoming flagship EQS all-electric car with a massive, 56-inch “MBUX Hyperscreen.” It’s meant to stretch across the entire width of the car â€” from A-pillar to A-pillar. Sea to shining sea.

Gone will be any kind of layering of displays. “With the new zero-layer feature, the user no longer has to scroll through sub-menus or give voice commands, as the most important applications are always available in a situational and contextual way at the top of the driver’s field of vision,” Mercedes said in a press release.

The screen uses OLED technology and will be curved. Front passengers get their own displays that can be personalised for up to seven different profiles. The screen surface area for the front passengers comes to 377 square inches, or about 2.6 square feet.

Keep reading to see more of the massive MBUX Hyperscreen.

Mercedes says it will stretch across the width of the car, from A-pillar to A-pillar.

The EQS is scheduled to hit the market this year and will be a member of the S-Class range.

It won’t look exactly like this, though. This is just a concept.

The screen is curved and will be more than 56 inches wide.

Front passengers have their own usable display with a surface area of 377 square inches, or about 2.6 square feet.

The air vents are integrated into the screen.

Mercedes calls the screen “zero-layer,” meaning the user doesn’t have to scroll through any menu levels to get to the most important features.

The Hyperscreen has eight CPU cores, 24 gigabytes of RAM, and 46.4-GB-per-second RAM memory bandwidth.

The screen uses OLED technology, so it should return a highly contrasted and bright image.

The screen also supports artificial intelligence, and the pixels turn off when they aren’t being used.

The system learns the habits of its passengers and automatically offers them their most-used features to reduce interaction.

While the EQS is slated for this year, pricing and other details aren’t available yet.

