Say Goodbye To The SLS AMG, Perhaps The Coolest Mercedes Of All Time

It’s hard to find a Mercedes cooler than the SLS AMG, and that makes this a sad day.

Car and Driver reports Mercedes-Benzwill put an end to the model, wrapping up with a special, final edition it will launch at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this month.

The SLS AMG debuted at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2009, and made waves with its gullwing doors and style reminiscent of the Mercedes 300SL Gullwing. There have been a bunch of different models of the beauty since then, including the Black Series, pictured here.

We’re excited to see whatever the Germans create as a send-off, but are still a bit down in the dumps knowing the SLS AMG will soon be a thing of the past.

