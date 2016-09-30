Everything we know about Mercedes' Tesla killer

Mercedes-Benz just made a huge move to take on Tesla.

The German automaker unveiled its all-electric SUV concept at the Paris Motor Show Thursday, and with a competitive price tag and solid range potential, it’s poised to become a big competitor in the EV space.

Scroll down for a closer look:

Called Generation EQ, the SUV concept is expected to have a range up to 310 miles. Mercedes-Benz The production version of the SUV is expected to hit the roads in 2019, Dieter Zetsche, the head of the Mercedes-Benz car division, said at the Paris Motor Show press event. Mercedes is calling the SUV unveiled today a 'close-to-production concept vehicle.' Mercedes-Benz The car will fall in the same price range as the GLC Crossover, which currently starts at $39,150. That's a very competitive price for an electric SUV, considering Chevy Bolt's all-electric SUV crossover will start at $37,500 when it hits showrooms at the end of 2016. Mercedes-Benz The interior comes with a massive, 24-inch display that shows speed, range, driving data, and navigation information. The display will alert the driver if the car is running low on battery and of nearby charging stations. The steering wheel also comes with touch controls. Mercedes-Benz The SUV comes with some autonomous features, but not many. Mercedes says the car can automatically adjust the speed and driving dynamics when approaching curves. Mercedes-Benz The car is part of Mercedes' efforts to ramp up its electric-car offerings. Daimler's chief development officer, Thomas Weber, said in May that Mercedes-Benz was aiming to add four new electric cars to its model range by 2020. Mercedes-Benz

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.