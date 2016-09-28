Mercedes just teased its first electric concept SUV

Mercedes-Benz just teased the electric concept car it will show off at the Paris Motor Show that kicks off October 1.

The video is scant with details, but it appears to be an SUV. It also looks like the sideview mirrors were replaced by cameras.

The car also features blue lighting and comes with what appears to be a black center console with an LED screen showing information like the temperature:

Daimler’s chief development officer Thomas Weber said in June that Mercedes will debut a prototype of an electric vehicle with a range of 310 miles at the Paris Motor Show.

German magazine AutoBild reported in December that the concept car could be an electric version of its GLC crossover. The silhouette of the car in the video’s final shot seems to support that notion.

Are you ready? The time has come to flip the switch and shape the mobility of tomorrow. The future begins in #Paris. #MondialAuto pic.twitter.com/kU4YLA2Zcm — Mercedes-Benz (@MercedesBenz) September 27, 2016

It seems the Paris Motor Show is turning into the spot for electric concept car reveals. Volkswagen will show off its electric concept car at the show, which is expected to have a range of 300 miles. Like Mercedes, Volkswagen has said the concept car provides some insight as to what the production vehicles will look like.

Competition is mounting in the electric car space. Tesla recently announced a battery upgrade that will increase the range of the Model S with Ludicrous mode to 315 miles, and the Model X with Ludicrous mode to 289 miles. The Chevy Bolt will have a range of 238 miles when it hits dealerships by the end of 2016.

It looks like Mercedes and Volkswagen are looking to step into the competition with concepts boasting longer ranges that are serving as the inspiration for future production vehicles.

