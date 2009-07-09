Spot Pedestrians with Mercedes E-Class Night View Assist PLUS





Sponsored by:

Mercedes has been kind enough to sponsor The Business Insider this summer…which means we get to tell you about some of the cool features in the new E-Class sedan.We’ve already told you about the ATTENTION ASSIST technology that helps keep you alert while you drive. But what about hazards you can’t help, like those who think it’s a good idea to walk near the road at night time?

If you drive an E-Class Sedan equipped with Night View Assist, your car will be looking out for you and for any late night pedestrians.

Mercedes-Benz has developed Night View Assist PLUS with pedestrian detection, a feature that actually detects human forms within 300 feet, as well as any objects that may be in the driver’s route ahead:

Activated when low-beam headlamps are turned on, this innovation employs infrared technology to reveal objects and human forms in the dark up to 500 and 300 feet ahead, respectively. Displaying its field of view in sharp black and white on the vehicle’s hi-resolution COMAND monitor, the system can actually distinguish human forms, which are highlighted with brackets.

