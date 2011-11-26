BREAKING: Mercedes Is Killing Off Ultra-Luxury Maybach Brand

Photo: Wikipedia

Mercedes‘ foray into super luxury automobiles is coming to an end.According to Autocar, Maybach will be gone from the marketplace by 2013.



The Rolls-Royce and Bentley competitor had been underperforming since the brand was revived in the early 2000s. Mercedes is now planning to bridge the gap with new versions of the next generation S-Class.

Now take a look at some of the biggest debuts from the Frankfurt Auto Show >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.