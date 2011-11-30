Now Watch An Awesome Video Of A Crashed Mercedes Speeding Down The Highway

It is not uncommon for someone to drive away from a small fender bender.



However, you rarely see a car moving after a serious accident.

We know that older Mercedes-Benzes were built like tanks and are still some of the safest cars on the road, but that does not make it safe to drive one after it has seemingly been plowed into a wall.

This driver either did not realise the extent of the damage to his car or just did not care. Or perhaps he simply does not have insurance.

No matter what, this Mercedes owner is now one of our heroes (via YouTube).

