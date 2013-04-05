Mercedes-Benz Says This Sleek Ride Will Win Over Crucial Young Buyers

The 2013 New York International Auto Show is now open to the public, and some of the best new cars on display are luxury sedans.



Among them are two new offerings from Mercedes-Benz: The 2014 CLA-Class debuted at the Detroit Auto Show in January, and is the luxury automaker’s bid to open the brand to young drivers, with a starting price below $30,000.

And for those with a bit more cash and taste for power, there’s the brand new CLA45-AMG, which will go from 0 to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds.

Produced by Robert Libetti & Kamelia Angelova

