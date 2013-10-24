You'll Never Breathe Filthy Tunnel Air Again If You Buy The 2015 Mercedes C-Class

Daimler AG Inside the 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Mercedes-Benz has revealed images and details for the interior of the 2015 C-Class sedan. There are lots of swanky features, including one we’ve never seen before: “GPS-sensitive air conditioning.”

Here’s how the automaker explains it:

“The new C-Class is the only vehicle in the segment to offer an air condition system including automatic air recirculation with tunnel detection using satellite navigation.”

Yes, you read that right: Thanks to GPS, the car knows when it’s going into a tunnel. And to make sure your lungs are free of filthy tunnel air, it changes the air conditioning settings to circulate the air that’s already in the car, not bring outside air in.

The C-Class will also come with the “active fragrancing and ionisation” that it debuted in the 2014 S-Class this year. Basically, it’s an active odor system that keeps your car smelling as fancy as it should.

Pricing has not been announced for the 2015 model, but the current C-Class starts for $US35,800.

