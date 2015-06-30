Texas company tests their bulletproof windshield on a Mercedes by putting their own CEO behind the wheel

The Texas Armoring Corporation (TAC) put together this test of the Mercedes-Benz bulletproof windshield with their CEO sitting inside. TAC is the leading worldwide manufacturer and supplier of lightweight armoured cars and custom bulletproof vehicles.
Video courtesy of Texas Armoring Corporation
