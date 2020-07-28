Mercedes-Benz is reportedly cutting at least 7 models from its US lineup to make it simpler

At a dealer webinar last month, Automotive News learned that Mercedes-Benz will axe seven models from its saturated US lineup.

An unnamed source claims there could be more than seven models, however.

They claim the coupe and convertible versions of the S-Class, C-Class, E-Class, the CLS coupe, and one of Mercedes-AMG’s GT models might also get cancelled.

Mercedes-Benz has plans to cut down on its US offerings, according to Automotive News.

The outlet refers to a dealer webinar that took place in late June, hosted by Mercedes-Benz USA CEO Nicholas Speeks, who said that the brand intends to “jettison” seven models from the US market. Speeks did not reveal a timeline or specify which models during the presentation.

There could be more than seven models, however, according to an unnamed source. They claim the coupe and convertible versions of the S-Class, C-Class, E-Class, the CLS coupe, and one of Mercedes-AMG’s GT models are also being considered.

On July 16, Reuters reported that the automaker will stop building the C-Class sedan at its Tuscaloosa, Alabama, plant, and instead devote its efforts to building SUVs only. Buyers are increasingly less interested in sedans and prefer SUVs, as reflected in recent sales trends.

Mercedes offers a huge number of models – but that can be expensive and complicated for it and its retailers. Not to mention confusing for its customers. Automotive News reported that one dealer said the automaker’s US portfolio was like “the menu at a Cheesecake Factory restaurant.”

Since 2000, Mercedes has increased its nameplates by nearly two-fold to 15 total, per Automotive News. And when you start sorting by engine variants and body styles, there are more than 100 versions of Mercedes models to choose from.

“Do we need all the products that we currently have? We also have to play our part in cutting our costs to meet our means,” Speeks told Automotive News in May.

Business Insider reached out to Mercedes for confirmation on Speeks’s comments, as well as requested any insight on which models the company intends to axe, but has not heard back at the time of publishing.

