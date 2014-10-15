Check Out The Teeny Mercedes-Benz SUV Made For Urban Driving

Mercedes-Benz The Mercedes-Benz GLA compact SUV will debut at the Frankfurt Auto Show in September.

The Mercedes-Benz GLA, a compact SUV designed to compete with cars like the Audi Q3 and BMW X1, hit the market last month.

After showing off a flashy concept version of the ride at the Shanghai Motor Show last year, Mercedes officially debuted the GLA at the Frankfurt Auto Show.

The GLA starts at just over $US33,000 and does 0-62 mph in 7.1 seconds. Fuel economy is a remarkable 54 miles per gallon with the most efficient, diesel-powered version — which, sadly, hasn’t made it to the U.S.

The German automaker says the little SUV is capable in moderate off-road conditions, but that it’s especially practical for “day-to-day urban lifestyle” driving.

And of course, it’s filled with the little luxury features and trims that set Mercedes-Benz cars apart from the rest of the pack.

[An earlier version of this article was written by Alex Davies.]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.