Check Out The Teeny Mercedes-Benz SUV Made For Urban Driving

Business Insider
Mercedes-Benz GLA compact SUV mountain roadMercedes-BenzThe Mercedes-Benz GLA compact SUV will debut at the Frankfurt Auto Show in September.

The Mercedes-Benz GLA, a compact SUV designed to compete with cars like the Audi Q3 and BMW X1, hit the market last month.

After showing off a flashy concept version of the ride at the Shanghai Motor Show last year, Mercedes officially debuted the GLA at the Frankfurt Auto Show.

The GLA starts at just over $US33,000 and does 0-62 mph in 7.1 seconds. Fuel economy is a remarkable 54 miles per gallon with the most efficient, diesel-powered version — which, sadly, hasn’t made it to the U.S.

The German automaker says the little SUV is capable in moderate off-road conditions, but that it’s especially practical for “day-to-day urban lifestyle” driving.

And of course, it’s filled with the little luxury features and trims that set Mercedes-Benz cars apart from the rest of the pack.

[An earlier version of this article was written by Alex Davies.]

Here's the GLA concept car Mercedes showed off at the Shanghai Motor Show last year.

Mercedes-Benz bills the GLA as a compact SUV that's both capable off-road and practical for everyday driving.

The GLA is a rather small package as Mercedes go.

The German automaker touts about the car's 'progressive character and agile handling,' and notes it's more aerodynamic than anything in its segment.

It can go from 0 to 62 mph in 7.1 seconds, and has a top speed of 146 mph.

A 2.0-liter gasoline engine provides the motivation -- a 208hp and 355hp version are available, both turbocharged.

On the practical side, the GLA's trunk has a low loading sill and a wide tailgate. For extra cash, buyers can get the door to open automatically.

It might be small, but it's still a Mercedes-Benz.

Customers opt for special Sports seats that come with integrated head restraints.

Compact on the inside, too, but still elegant.

The trim surfaces are 'galvanised in silver-shadow.'

The baby SUV hit the market in September 2014.

Now see what we thought of the original luxury SUV.

TEST DRIVE: Lexus's $US50,000 Luxury SUV Isn't Fun To Drive, But It May Be The Perfect Ride For A Road Trip >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.