Check Out The Teeny Mercedes-Benz SUV Made For Urban Driving

The Mercedes-Benz GLA, a compact SUV designed to compete with cars like the Audi Q3 and BMW X1, hit the market last month.
After showing off a flashy concept version of the ride at the Shanghai Motor Show last year, Mercedes officially debuted the GLA at the Frankfurt Auto Show.
The GLA starts at just over $US33,000 and does 0-62 mph in 7.1 seconds. Fuel economy is a remarkable 54 miles per gallon with the most efficient, diesel-powered version — which, sadly, hasn’t made it to the U.S.
The German automaker says the little SUV is capable in moderate off-road conditions, but that it’s especially practical for “day-to-day urban lifestyle” driving.
And of course, it’s filled with the little luxury features and trims that set Mercedes-Benz cars apart from the rest of the pack.
[An earlier version of this article was written by Alex Davies.]
Mercedes-Benz bills the GLA as a compact SUV that's both capable off-road and practical for everyday driving.
The German automaker touts about the car's 'progressive character and agile handling,' and notes it's more aerodynamic than anything in its segment.
A 2.0-liter gasoline engine provides the motivation -- a 208hp and 355hp version are available, both turbocharged.
On the practical side, the GLA's trunk has a low loading sill and a wide tailgate. For extra cash, buyers can get the door to open automatically.
