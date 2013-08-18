Mercedes-Benz Just Unveiled A Teeny SUV Made For Urban Driving

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the GLA, a compact SUV that will compete with cars like the Audi Q3 and BMW X1.
After showing off a flashy concept version of the ride at the Shanghai Motor Show in April, Mercedes will officially debut the GLA at the Frankfurt Auto Show next month.
It hasn’t released pricing yet, but it did reveal some impressive figures, including a 0 to 62 mph time of 7.1 seconds and a remarkable 54 miles per gallon on the most efficient, diesel-powered version.
The German automaker says the little SUV will be capable in moderate off-road conditions, but be especially practical for “day-to-day urban lifestyle” driving.
And of course, it’s filled with the little luxury features and trims that set Mercedes-Benz cars apart from the rest of the pack.
Mercedes-Benz bills the GLA as a compact SUV that's both capable off-road and practical for everyday driving.
Perhaps to emphasise the tiny quality of the GLA, Mercedes gives its dimensions in millimeters: 4,417 long by 1,804 wide by 1,494 high. In feet, that's a compact 14.5 by 5.9 by 4.9.
The German automaker brags about the car's 'progressive character and agile handling,' and notes it's more aerodynamic than anything in its segment.
On the practical side, the GLA's trunk has a low loading sill and a wide tailgate. For extra cash, buyers can get the door to open automatically.
For every 62 miles driven, the most efficient, diesel version of the GLA drinks down just 1.1 gallons of fuel. That works out to more than 54 miles per gallon.
Customers can choose leather or fabric for their seats, or they can opt for special Sports seats that come with integrated head restraints.
Because words like standard and premium apparently are no good anymore, the GLA's trim levels are dubbed Style, Urban, AMG, Exclusive, and SUV style.
