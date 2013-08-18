Mercedes-Benz Just Unveiled A Teeny SUV Made For Urban Driving

Alex Davies
Mercedes-Benz GLA compact SUV mountain roadMercedes-BenzThe Mercedes-Benz GLA compact SUV will debut at the Frankfurt Auto Show in September.

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the GLA, a compact SUV that will compete with cars like the Audi Q3 and BMW X1.

After showing off a flashy concept version of the ride at the Shanghai Motor Show in April, Mercedes will officially debut the GLA at the Frankfurt Auto Show next month.

It hasn’t released pricing yet, but it did reveal some impressive figures, including a 0 to 62 mph time of 7.1 seconds and a remarkable 54 miles per gallon on the most efficient, diesel-powered version.

The German automaker says the little SUV will be capable in moderate off-road conditions, but be especially practical for “day-to-day urban lifestyle” driving.

And of course, it’s filled with the little luxury features and trims that set Mercedes-Benz cars apart from the rest of the pack.

Here's the GLA concept car Mercedes showed off at the Shanghai Motor Show in April.

Mercedes-Benz bills the GLA as a compact SUV that's both capable off-road and practical for everyday driving.

Perhaps to emphasise the tiny quality of the GLA, Mercedes gives its dimensions in millimeters: 4,417 long by 1,804 wide by 1,494 high. In feet, that's a compact 14.5 by 5.9 by 4.9.

The German automaker brags about the car's 'progressive character and agile handling,' and notes it's more aerodynamic than anything in its segment.

It can go from 0 to 62 mph in 7.1 seconds, and has a top speed of 146 mph.

Options for under the hood are a 1.6- or 2.0-liter gasoline engine. Diesel is available too.

On the practical side, the GLA's trunk has a low loading sill and a wide tailgate. For extra cash, buyers can get the door to open automatically.

For every 62 miles driven, the most efficient, diesel version of the GLA drinks down just 1.1 gallons of fuel. That works out to more than 54 miles per gallon.

Customers can choose leather or fabric for their seats, or they can opt for special Sports seats that come with integrated head restraints.

Because words like standard and premium apparently are no good anymore, the GLA's trim levels are dubbed Style, Urban, AMG, Exclusive, and SUV style.

The trim surfaces are 'galvanised in silver-shadow.' It's unclear if that will impress consumers.

The baby SUV will make its official premiere next month at the Frankfurt Auto Show.

Now see what we thought of the original luxury SUV.

TEST DRIVE: Lexus's $US50,000 Luxury SUV Isn't Fun To Drive, But It May Be The Perfect Ride For A Road Trip >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.