Mercedes-Benz unveiled a new camper van with a pop-up roof that's coming to the US — see inside the 'Weekender'

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its first pop-up camper van available in the US market: the Weekender.

The camper van is being built on the body of a Mercedes-Benz Metris van and can seat five people and sleep four.

Pricing has not been announced yet.

The Mercedes-Benz brand has already been a popular choice for people partaking in the #VanLife lifestyle: its Sprinter, which Amazon also uses for deliveries, is a favourite to use as the base of a tiny home on wheels.

However, the automaker’s new Weekender is being built on the body of the Mercedes-Benz Metris.

The camper van – which can sleep four people and seat five – comes with an added pop-up roof and standard Metris features, including a rearview camera.

The Weekender vans will be constructed by Driverge Vehicle Innovations, a commercial van manufacturer that modifies vans such as the Ford Transit and the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, and Peace Vans, which Mercedes-Benz claims is one of the US’ largest camper van restorations and upgrades companies. Driverge – located in South Carolina – is part of Mercedes-Benz’s Mastersolutions program which “upfits” Metris and Sprinter vans to fit customers’ needs.

The automaker has known for a while that there was a need for new camper vans, according to a statement by the VP and managing director of Mercedes-Benz USA Vans Robert Veit.

President of Peace Vans Harley Sitner claims the van is great for a wide group of people, including “adventure-seeking millennials” and “hip retirees.”

Its maker claims the van has multiple uses, including road trips across the country…

Family vacations on school breaks and weekends…

And as a workspace or a place to relax.

Pop-up roofs, such as the one on the Weekender, are frequently used in camper van conversions as it allows for more space.

Veit also claims pop-up campers are “highly functional.”

The roof area can sleep two people.

It has a two-inch memory foam mattress with springs.

The roof also has three windows and USB ports that allow for uses such as charging devices.

There’s also more sleeping options for extra passengers.

The rear bench unfolds into a bed for two.

When the bench is in its upright seat arrangement, the seats can move along a rail.

The rail allows the seats to be moved into four positions…

…allowing for more cargo room if needed.

The front seats can swivel 180 degrees, turning the van into a “multipurpose lounge,” according to its maker.

Privacy curtains also cover the windshield.

The Weekender has a second battery for uses such as lighting and charging any extra devices.

There’s also off-grid power and solar panel capabilities.

The Metris conversion has improved sound and navigation abilities.

Optional upgrades made specifically for camping include an eight-inch exterior awning…

Rear hatch and sliding door bug screens…

A pullout kitchen in the rear…

And a tent that can connect to the rear liftgate.

There’s also an optional roof rack for extra storage.

The Weekender comes with standard Metris features, such as a rearview camera…

And Crosswind Assist, which its maker claims stabilizes the van during strong crosswinds.

It also has the automaker’s Adaptive ESP, which automatically brakes certain wheels and reduces the engine’s output if it detects wheel spins and steering that needs correction.

The van is 202.4 inches long and 88.3 inches wide.

It has a height of 74.4 inches.

The 126-inch wheelbase van also has a payload of 1,896 pounds…

…and can tow up to 5,000 pounds.

It has 208 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.

The Weekender can be wrapped in 200 different colours.

The first 100 customers will receive a National Park Pass along with the camper.

Pricing has not been announced yet, but the Metris Passenger Van starts at $US35,580, not including the automaker’s $US1,195 delivery and destination charge.

