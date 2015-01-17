Mercedes-Benz Teases Its Super Bowl Ad

YouTube/Mercedes-Benz USA Jeffrey Rice stars in a teaser ad for Mercedes-Benz’s Super Bowl spot.

Mercedes-Benz is returning to Super Bowl advertising this year after a one-year break.

The ad, created by Merkley & Partners, will air during the fourth quarter of the big game. Mercedes-Benz says it is putting a “modern twist” on the classic Aesop’s Fables story of a race between a tortoise and a hare.

To tease the “Big Race” Super Bowl spot, Mercedes-Benz is airing a separate ad during this weekend’s NFL Conference Championships on Sunday January 18. Watch the video below.

The teaser ads will see NFL legged Jeffrey Rice and ESPN presenters Mike Greenberg and Mike Golic take part on in a sports talk show dubbed “Showdown with Jerry Rice.” They will invite on various guests to debate who will win “The Big Race.”

The “Big Race” campaign extends online to a dedicated website where visitors can see extra content from Mike and Mike and vote for who they think will win “The Big Race,” which will also see them entered into a competition.

Mercedes’ last Super Bowl appearance was in 2013, with a spot starring William Dafoe and Kate Upton, soundtracked by The Rolling Stones’ “Sympathy for the Devil.”

The amount of automakers advertising during the Super Bowl has declined this time around, according to this year’s broadcaster NBC, which provided an ad sales update earlier this month. General Motors and Volkswagen have previously indicated they won’t be advertising. That said, we know Lexus, Nissan and the Toyota Camry are all joining Mercedes-Benz on the roster for the commercial breaks during Super Bowl XLIX, which takes place on February 1.

Watch the Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl teaser ad here:

