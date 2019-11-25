This Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van was turned into a tiny home on wheels named 'Fitz Roy' to travel across North America

Freedom Vans converted a Mercedes-BenzSprinter into a tiny home on wheels named “Fitz Roy” for a woman who planned on living out of her van while travelling across North America.

“Fitz Roy” was named after the new owner’s favourite Patagonia mountain.

The space includes a garage, bed, bathroom, kitchen, and dinette that can turn into a couch or extra bed.

Freedom Vans converted a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter into a tiny home on wheels named “Fitz Roy.”

Fitz Roy was designed and created for a woman who planned on committing to the #VanLife while travelling across North America. Her tiny home on wheels was named after her favourite Patagonia mountain.

The space was optimised for her nomadic and active lifestyle. For example, the garage and roof rack allows for extra gear storage, an important inclusion for the avid kayaker, biker, and hiker. And for longer off-the-grid trips, the van comes equipped with a 300-Ah lithium battery bank.

Freedom Vans handled the van conversation, a Washington-based team of nine who create custom van conversions. Fitz Roy – “Fitz” for short – was the company’s first van conversion to include a full interior bathroom and shower.

Take a look at Fitz, which – not including the Sprinter body – a $US95,000 project:

The walls are painted and the ceiling is tongue and groove.

The garage has coin grip flooring…

…which is contrasted by the vinyl plank floor in the living space.

There is a wall that separates the garage from the living space.

Fitz Roy also has an outdoor shower, great after strenuous hikes on a hot summer day, as well as a hose for cleaning up gear.

There’s also an awning for outdoor relaxing.

The loft-style bed platform is fixed, but there’s a pull-out bed extension that increases its size.

The wet room is moisture-sealed with fibreglass reinforced plastic walls.

The FRP walls are essential because the room includes a toilet, shower, shower tray, and sliding door.

The toilet is eco-friendly and made of stainless steel, according to its maker, Nature’s Head.

There is both a fresh water and grey water tank and system.

The kitchen galley is 74-inches long with built-in storage units and a closet.

There’s a stainless steel sink, and two propane stoves with glass lids.

The countertop is 80 inches in total.

A six-gallon electric water heater provides hot water to both the kitchen and bathroom.

The dinette bench seats, with built-in storage units, accompany a maple rectangle table.

They can both be folded down and turned into a bed for guests…

…or a couch for lounging.

There’s also a pull-out ottoman that also doubles as a storage compartment.

Storage also includes an overhead cabinet above the dinette and kitchen gallery…

…a book shelf that’s the length of the bed…

…a cabinet over the front seats…

…and raised floor storage between the bench seats.

There’s also a television for indoor entertainment, which can be viewed while lounging on the “couch.”

A Maxxair fan and under-mounted AC unit provides cooling for summer days.

But there’s also a diesel heater for winter nights.

All of the lights are on dimmer switches to allow the van’s owner to further customise her own space.

There are two 335-watt solar panels to keep Fitz Roy powered while off-the-grid with its owner.

