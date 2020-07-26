A 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter was turned into a $210,000 off-road camper van that can sleep 4 — see inside 'Pearl'

Boulder Cameprvans turned a 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter into a $US210,000 tiny home on wheels that can sleep four with its rear bed and pop-up roof tent.

The home is four-seasons and off-grid capable with the help of its power systems, which includes lithium-ion batteries, solar panels, and an inverter.

The interior is separated into two spaces: the rear has the bed and dry bathroom, while the front has the kitchen and dinette.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Boulder Campervans created a four-seasons, off-grid capable $US210,000 tiny home on wheels inside of a 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter four-by-four.

Colorado-based Boulder Campervans sells and rents its converted campers. But according to its website, the team’s favourite activity is converting custom camper vans, whether it be on a Mercedes-BenzSprinter, Ram ProMaster, or Ford Transit,according to the company’s website.

This includes what Boulder Campervans’ Instagram post calls “Pearl”, the tiny off-grid home on wheels that can sleep two in its rear bed, and two in its pop-up roof tent.

Pearl’s off-grid capability comes from the van’s multiple power systems, which includes 780-watt solar panels, 800-amp hour lithium-ion batteries, and a 300-watt inverter. This multi-part energy system also helps power amenities such as the air conditioning unit, which can run at least three hours off of the batteries, and the dimmable LED lights around the interior of the van.

And because the systems are considered “smart equipment”, its levels can be monitored remotely from the van owner’s smartphone, according to Boulder Campervans.

Pearl’s interior is divided into two sections: the front has the kitchen and dining area, while the rear has the dry bathroom and foldable bed.

Boulder Campervans Boulder Campervans’ build.

The driver and passenger seats can both swivel back to face the interior, allowing it to be used as extra seating at the dining table.

Boulder Campervans Boulder Campervans’ build.

The van’s cabinets and storage units are made of bamboo, making it environmentally friendly and durable, according to its maker. It can also be stained in different colours.

Boulder Campervans Boulder Campervans’ build.

The softer bamboo colours contrast the concrete kitchen countertop.

Boulder Campervans Boulder Campervans’ build.

The kitchen unit itself has a dual burner induction cooktop, refrigerator, microwave, sink, and a magnetic backsplash.

Boulder Campervans Boulder Campervans’ build.

Pearl also comes with a 32-gallon fresh and a 15-gallon grey water tank to supply amenities like the kitchen sink and outdoor shower.

Boulder Campervans

The countertop also has a fossil inlay, according to Boulder Campervans’ Instagram post.

Boulder Campervans Boulder Campervans’ build.

Source: Instagram

However, the inlay isn’t the only decorative detail inside the tiny home on wheels.

Boulder Campervans Boulder Campervans’ build.

Boulder Campervans also included an engraving on the wall by the kitchen.

Boulder Campervans Boulder Campervans’ build.

Behind the kitchen is the bed, which is topped with a four-inch foam mattress and surrounded by bamboo cabinets, wardrobes, and drawers.

Boulder Campervans Boulder Campervans’ build.

But if that’s not enough storage space, Pearl also has a cargo box on its exterior rear and an L-track welded throughout the build.

Boulder Campervans Boulder Campervans’ build.

There’s also a roof rack that can be accessed using the ladder.

Boulder Campervans Boulder Campervans’ build.

For outdoor lounging, the van comes with a manual awning.

Boulder Campervans Boulder Campervans’ build.

Its exterior also has a shower, shower curtain, and platform since the interior dry bath only has the composting toilet.

Boulder Campervans Boulder Campervans’ build.

For a winter trip or a cold night, the heat and hot water heater can run off of diesel power.

Boulder Campervans Boulder Campervans’ build.

But for warmer trips, the windows are t-vent, allowing them to be opened for some fresh air inside the van.

Boulder Campervans Boulder Campervans’ build.

The windows also come with insulated shades for extra privacy, while the sliding and rear doors are equipped with magnetic screens.

Boulder Campervans Boulder Campervans’ build.

The van’s suspension has also been upgraded for a smoother ride.

Boulder Campervans Boulder Campervans’ build.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.