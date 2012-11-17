SPOTTED: A Sadly Neglected Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT

Most people who spend more than $200,000 for a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Roadster are also willing to keep it in great condition.



That’s not true of whoever holds the title for this one, which has a flat tire and desperately needs a wash. Reader Bryan C spotted the neglected car by a gas station in the Cherry Creek District of Denver.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual way of getting around? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing? Let me know via e-mail: [email protected] or on Twitter: @adavies47.

Photo: Bryan C

