Mercedes-Benz Hits The Water With A New Luxury Yacht Concept

Before heading to the Paris Motor Show to reveal the electric version of the B-class, Mercedes-Benz stopped at the Monaco Yacht Show last week to debut renderings of an unusual project for the automaker: a new yacht concept.Mercedes-Benz Style is collaborating with Silver Arrows Marine, a new collective of marine architects and engineers, to create a motor yacht that brings the style of the luxury automobiles to the water.



Details on the design are scarce so far. The yacht is narrow and, at 46 feet long, relatively short.

It is inspired by the Silver Arrow, a highly successful line of racing cars produced by Mercedes-Benz in the 1930s.

