Mercedes-Benz Hits The Water With A New Luxury Yacht Concept

Alex Davies

Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Before heading to the Paris Motor Show to reveal the electric version of the B-class, Mercedes-Benz stopped at the Monaco Yacht Show last week to debut renderings of an unusual project for the automaker: a new yacht concept.Mercedes-Benz Style is collaborating with Silver Arrows Marine, a new collective of marine architects and engineers, to create a motor yacht that brings the style of the luxury automobiles to the water.

Details on the design are scarce so far. The yacht is narrow and, at 46 feet long, relatively short.

It is inspired by the Silver Arrow, a highly successful line of racing cars produced by Mercedes-Benz in the 1930s.

The Silberfeil, or Silver Arrow, was a 1930s race car that inspired the design.

Mercedes-Benz Style chose the materials and colour combinations for the interior.

Silver Arrow Marine is in charge of the technical aspects.

The idea is to apply characteristics of Mercedes-Benz interiors to a different sort of vehicle.

The result is a sleek, luxurious yacht.

It is due on the market sometime in 2013.

Now for a yacht already in the water.

YACHT OF THE WEEK: The Penny Mae Is An $11 Million Bargain

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.