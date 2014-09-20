Mercedes-Benz Just Unleashed It's First Plug-In Hybrid, And It's An S-Class

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is the gold standard for luxury sedans. Even with competitors from BMW, Audi, and Lexus nipping at its heels, the S-Class remains the benchmark in this segment for performance and refinement.

But until recently, Mercedes lacked a plug-in hybrid S-Class model.

With the introduction of BMW’s ActiveHybrid 7 Series — and with the Lexus LS460H already on the market — the S-Class’s absence from the segment was quite conspicuous.

But with the new S550 Plug-In Hybrid, Mercedes will join the party, and market its first-ever vehicle of this type.

“The S550 Plug-In Hybrid is the first luxury sedan with the performance of a V8 and the fuel consumption of a compact model,” boasted Mercedes-Benz board member Prof. Dr. Thomas Weber in a statement. “The greatest challenge in this is to translate efficiency into superior performance. In this respect there is a highly interesting parallel with our successful Formula 1 racing car, which likewise has a turbocharged V6 engine and a high-tech hybrid drive.”

