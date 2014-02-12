Mercedes Reveals The Wildly Luxurious New Coupe That Takes Curves Like A Pro Skier

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the 2015 S-Class Coupe, and it’s very exciting. On top of great looks inside and out, the two-door version of the German automaker’s flagship sedan is chock full of technologies that promise to make it both luxurious and a beast on the road.
Mercedes offers the choice to get headlights packed with 47 Swarovski crystals, but the more impressive technology can’t be spotted until the coupe heads into a turn.
This is the world premiere of the “active curve tilting function,” which makes the car lean into turns, like a motorcyclist or skier. That improves performance and keeps passengers seated more securely on hard curves — making sporty driving even more pleasurable.
The S-Class Coupe, which seats four, will make its debut at the Geneva Motor Show. Expect Mercedes to announce pricing closer to its market launch this fall.
Mercedes-Benz has been making large coupes since 1952. It's an unusual way to combine size, luxury, and sporty driving characteristics.
Mercedes saved one of the cooler touches for the headlights, which can be stuffed with 47 Swarovski crystals. On the Edition 1 S550 version of the coupe, 17 angular crystals make up the daytime running lamps, and 30 round crystals form the turn signal lamps.
The crystals won't help you see in the dark, but it will be easier for others to recognise that you have lots of money (and taste?).
Let's take a look inside. If your arms get cold easily, go for the optional arm rest heater. The diamond-back leather stitching pattern is extra, too.
Either way, you won't have to reach far behind you to put on your seatbelt, thanks to the mechanical extenders.
The air vents, switches, and part of the seatbelt extenders are electroplated, which adds an extremely thin layer of metal on top, for a sharper look.
The standard AIR-BALANCE package keeps the S-Class smelling exactly how you want. There are seven different lighting choices to match your mood as well.
The S-Class comes with the same futuristic control pad Mercedes put in the 2015 C-Class. It includes a touchpad and a knob that controls the radio and other functions.
The S550 Mercedes is offering to American customers will come with all-wheel drive and a 4.7-liter V8 biturbo engine under the hood.
That's big enough to generate 449 brake horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. Mercedes hasn't announced figures for top speed or 0 to 60 mph acceleration yet.
If you really want to hear all that power, put the coupe in sport mode. That opens flaps in the exhaust system, so more engine noise reaches the cabin.
Using radars and stereoscopic cameras, it can detect pedestrians and brake automatically if necessary.
It knows when you stray outside your lane on the highway and adjusts steering response to help you stay within the lines.
And there's an optional head-up display to project crucial information onto the windshield, where it's always in your field of vision.
