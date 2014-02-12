Mercedes Reveals The Wildly Luxurious New Coupe That Takes Curves Like A Pro Skier

Mercedes-Benz The 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe hits U.S. roads this fall.

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the 2015 S-Class Coupe, and it’s very exciting. On top of great looks inside and out, the two-door version of the German automaker’s flagship sedan is chock full of technologies that promise to make it both luxurious and a beast on the road.

Mercedes offers the choice to get headlights packed with 47 Swarovski crystals, but the more impressive technology can’t be spotted until the coupe heads into a turn.

This is the world premiere of the “active curve tilting function,” which makes the car lean into turns, like a motorcyclist or skier. That improves performance and keeps passengers seated more securely on hard curves — making sporty driving even more pleasurable.

The S-Class Coupe, which seats four, will make its debut at the Geneva Motor Show. Expect Mercedes to announce pricing closer to its market launch this fall.

