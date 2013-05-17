Mercedes-Benz Reveals Its New Top-Of-The-Line Sedan [PHOTOS]

Mercedes-Benz has finally revealed photos and details of the new model S-Class, the sedan that sits at the top of its luxury line.
The company notes that the average S Class owner makes $371,000 a year — enough to afford a car that will likely cost around $100,000, as well as its competitors.
Longtime rival BMW and up-and-comer Audi have threatened Mercedes’s position as top luxury brand, so this S Class matters a lot to its bottom line.
For the 2014 model, Mercedes promises the “best or nothing in every respect.”
From what it revealed Wednesday, it looks like it has delivered.
With a classic design, a ton of power under the hood, and a gorgeous interior (complete with an automatic perfuming function), the 2014 S-Class looks great.
That's big enough to generate 455 horsepower, and send the car from 0 to 60 mph in under 5 seconds. The outgoing S Class did it in 5.4 seconds.
It saved the best for the interior, with what it calls a 'uniquely fluid, sensuously elegant style.'
Joining the wood and leather is an 'active perfuming system' that keeps the scent of the interior exactly how the driver wants it.
Passengers will also benefit from seats that are heated, cooled, and offer massages. Even the armrest will be electrically heated. The centre console is simply designed.
Many owners (especially in China) use the S Class as a chauffeur vehicle, so Mercedes put a lot of effort into the rear seat. It can recline more than 40 degrees, and a leg support pops out of the front seat.
The entertainment system will be accessible from any seat, and Google Maps will be part of the navigation system.
The S-Class comes with a PRE-SAFE system that can detect pedestrians and automatically stop the car, even at speeds as high as 31 mph.
These are the sorts of luxury features and technologies that have become synonymous with the S-Class.
