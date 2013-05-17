Mercedes-Benz Reveals Its New Top-Of-The-Line Sedan [PHOTOS]

Mercedes-Benz has finally revealed photos and details of the new model S-Class, the sedan that sits at the top of its luxury line.



The company notes that the average S Class owner makes $371,000 a year — enough to afford a car that will likely cost around $100,000, as well as its competitors.

Longtime rival BMW and up-and-comer Audi have threatened Mercedes’s position as top luxury brand, so this S Class matters a lot to its bottom line.

For the 2014 model, Mercedes promises the “best or nothing in every respect.”

From what it revealed Wednesday, it looks like it has delivered.

With a classic design, a ton of power under the hood, and a gorgeous interior (complete with an automatic perfuming function), the 2014 S-Class looks great.

