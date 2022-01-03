Search

Mercedes-Benz revealed a sleek electric car with Tesla-crushing range, solar panels, and a 47.5-inch screen

Tim Levin
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept.
  • Mercedes-Benz unveiled the Vision EQXX, an electric concept car with 620-plus miles of range. 
  • It’s exceptionally efficient thanks to an aerodynamic design and lightweight materials. 
  • The EQXX previews things Mercedes may incorporate into future electric cars. 
Mercedes-Benz took the wraps off of a striking electric concept car on Monday. Meet the Vision EQXX.
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept EV.
You probably won’t be able to buy a Merc exactly like the Vision EQXX anytime soon. But some of the advancements Mercedes developed here could make their way into your future electric Benz.
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept EV.
If range anxiety is the fear of running out of energy in an electric car, Mercedes wants the EQXX to be something like a chill pill.
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept EV.
Mercedes built the EQXX to be its most efficient car ever, one that demonstrates that range anxiety will soon be a thing of the past.
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept EV.
The Vision EQXX should deliver at least 620 miles (998km) of driving range on a full battery, Mercedes claims. That beats the rangiest electric car you can buy today (the $170,000 Lucid Air) by 100 miles (161km).
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept.
If Mercedes’ claims are true, the EQXX would beat the longest-range Tesla by more than 200 miles (322km).
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept EV.
But Mercedes didn’t just give the EQXX a gigantic battery pack and call it a day. It engineered the EQXX to deliver more range using less energy.
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept EV.
Mercedes gave the EQXX a teardrop shape that lets it slip through the air even better than the EQS, the company’s electric flagship. Mercedes says the EQXX is more aerodynamic than a football.
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept.
The EQXX also gets special tires that cut down on rolling resistance…
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept EV.
…and lightweight magnesium wheels.
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept EV.
Mercedes made it a point to cut weight wherever possible. It chopped out excess material and used 3D-printed parts.
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX.
As a result, the EQXX weighs around 3,800 pounds (1,724kg), about a ton less than Mercedes’ EQS sedan.
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept EV.
The company also developed a new battery pack and drivetrain for optimal efficiency.
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept EV.
Since the EQXX is geared more toward long road trips than track days, it makes relatively little power — just 200 horses.
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept EV.
Solar panels integrated into the EQXX’s roof can add up to 25 kilometers (around 15 miles (24km)) of range under ideal weather conditions.
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept EV.
It wouldn’t be a Benz if it didn’t have a comfy, luxurious cabin. And the EQXX has that in spades.
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept EV.
But the EQXX’s interior, just like the rest of the car, is all about efficiency.
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept EV.
Mercedes filled the cabin with sustainable materials that it says lower the car’s overall carbon footprint.
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept EV.
The door pulls are made from a vegan silk-like material.
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept EV.
The EQXX also sports vegan leathers made from mushrooms and cacti.
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept EV.
Some surfaces are made from recycled plastic bottles.
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept EV.
The Vision EQXX also offers a sneak peek at the future of Mercedes’ in-car screens. The concept has a single massive display that stretches 47.5 inches (122cm) across the dashboard.
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept EV.
We already knew Mercedes is getting serious about electric cars. The impressive EQXX concept is yet another sign that the company’s battery-powered future is looking bright.
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept EV.
Tim Levin