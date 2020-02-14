Mercedes-Benz collaborated with a boat maker to create this 59-foot speedboat and matching G-Class SUV

Mercedes-AMG Cigarette Racing Team 59’ Tirranna AMG Edition and Mercedes-AMG 63 SUV Cigarette Edition.

Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing Team in partnership have unveiled special edition versions of the 59-foot Tirranna AMG boat and the Mercedes-AMG 63 SUV.

Both have a similar black and gold colour scheme and accents.

The two projects were unveiled at the Miami International Boat Show on February 13.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing Team has unveiled its newest partnership project: a special edition 59-foot Tirranna AMG boat and a Cigarette Edition of the Mercedes-AMG 63 SUV.

The companies revealed the 13th special edition version of the boat and a Cigarette Edition of the AMG 63 SUV at the Miami International Boat Show on February 13, and both the land and water transports have a new interior and exterior colour scheme and accents. Cigarette Racing Team claims the new Tirranna is a cross between a “luxury yacht and a performance-oriented super console” and was meant to reflect Mercedes-AMG’s “Performance Luxury” ideology.

This isn’t the first time the two companies have partnered together: Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing Team have worked in conjunction on multiple occasions since 2007. However, their joint work has mostly been in marketing and customer campaigns, according to the automaker.

While prices for both the vehicle and the boat haven’t been announced, the non-special edition AMG 63 SUV has a starting price of $US156,450, while the Cigarette 59-foot Tirranna starts at $US3 million, according to Power and Motor Yacht.

Keep scrolling to see the two new updated luxury modes of transport, on both land and water.

The Cigarette Racing Team’s engineers used lightweight materials around certain parts of the boat.

Mercedes-AMG Cigarette Racing Team 59’ Tirranna AMG Edition and Mercedes-AMG 63 SUV Cigarette Edition.

The hardtop, superstructure, stringers, and transom of the boat is carbon fibre.

Mercedes-AMG Cigarette Racing Team 59’ Tirranna AMG Edition.

Having a carbon fibre hardtop reduces the centre of gravity, therefore increasing its control, according to its maker.

Mercedes-AMG Cigarette Racing Team 59’ Tirranna AMG Edition.

The hull and deck are composite laminate with a PVC core. The composite laminate increases its strength without heavily increasing its weight, according to Thought Co.

Mercedes-AMG Cigarette Racing Team 59’ Tirranna AMG Edition.

Source: Thought Co.

The instrument panel is anti-reflective and resistant to heat.

Mercedes-AMG Cigarette Racing Team 59’ Tirranna AMG Edition.

Its digital system allows different controls — such as lighting, air conditioners, and monitoring of the pumps — to be accessed through an iPad.

Mercedes-AMG Cigarette Racing Team 59’ Tirranna AMG Edition.

Because it’s digitised, the system’s weight is reduced due to a decreased number of cables that are needed to function and control the boat.

Mercedes-AMG Cigarette Racing Team 59’ Tirranna AMG Edition.

“The Tirranna AMG Edition is the perfect transfer of (Mercedes-AMG’s performance luxury) to a boat: [it’s] dynamic and at the same time deeply sensual proportions embody athletic beauty,” chief design officer at Daimler AG Gorden Wagener said in a statement.

Mercedes-AMG Cigarette Racing Team 59’ Tirranna AMG Edition and Mercedes-AMG 63 SUV Cigarette Edition.

The widest point of the boat is 14 inches.

Mercedes-AMG Cigarette Racing Team 59’ Tirranna AMG Edition.

The 59-foot Tirranna has six 4.6-litre Mercury Racing 450R outboard engines.

Mercedes-AMG Cigarette Racing Team 59’ Tirranna AMG Edition.

Each engine peaks at 450 horsepower, giving the Tirranna a total of 2,700 horsepower.

Mercedes-AMG Cigarette Racing Team 59’ Tirranna AMG Edition and Mercedes-AMG 63 SUV Cigarette Edition.

It also gives the boat an 80 mph top speed.

Mercedes-AMG Cigarette Racing Team 59’ Tirranna AMG Edition and Mercedes-AMG 63 SUV Cigarette Edition.

The boat can seat 26 people.

Mercedes-AMG Cigarette Racing Team 59’ Tirranna AMG Edition and Mercedes-AMG 63 SUV Cigarette Edition.

It also has a gyrostabilizer, which helps stabilise the boat and decrease its roll by 80%, according to its maker.

Mercedes-AMG Cigarette Racing Team 59’ Tirranna AMG Edition.

This helps the most in choppier waters.

Mercedes-AMG Cigarette Racing Team 59’ Tirranna AMG Edition.

There are also thrusters on the bow and stern to ease the docking process.

Mercedes-AMG Cigarette Racing Team 59’ Tirranna AMG Edition.

The exterior is metallic black with gold diamond design accents.

Mercedes-AMG Cigarette Racing Team 59’ Tirranna AMG Edition.

The cabin consists of handcrafted leather and has the same interior colour combination as the Mercedes AMG G 63 SUV Cigarette Edition: macchiato beige and dark blue.

Mercedes-AMG Cigarette Racing Team 59’ Tirranna AMG Edition.

There are three windows and a skylight — with skylight blinds — in the interior, which allows seafarers to catch the view without being in the sun.

Mercedes-AMG Cigarette Racing Team 59’ Tirranna AMG Edition.

The lower level of the boat has a sofa, cabinet, storage spaces, and a television. The boat also houses a king-sized bed and a bathroom with a shower.

Mercedes-AMG Cigarette Racing Team 59’ Tirranna AMG Edition and Mercedes-AMG 63 SUV Cigarette Edition.

There is a 5,200-watt sound system via its 29 speakers along with the television.

Mercedes-AMG Cigarette Racing Team 59’ Tirranna AMG Edition and Mercedes-AMG 63 SUV Cigarette Edition.

Its upper deck seating can reflect back 30% of heat. The grab rail, which runs the entirety of the boat, is stainless steel.

Mercedes-AMG Cigarette Racing Team 59’ Tirranna AMG Edition.

As for the SUV, Mercedes-AMG G 63’s 4.0-litre V8 engine gives the vehicle 577 horsepower.

Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-AMG 63 SUV Cigarette Edition.

It also has Mercedes-AMG’s Ride Control, which adjusts the wheels according to driving condition.

Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-AMG 63 SUV Cigarette Edition.

Like the boat, the Cigarette Edition G 63’s exterior is black metallic with golden diamond accents.

Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-AMG 63 SUV Cigarette Edition.

There are also new 22-inch cross-spoke wheels with gold accents.

Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-AMG 63 SUV Cigarette Edition.

The radiator grille, push bumper, and side running boards are matte black…

Mercedes-AMG Cigarette Racing Team 59’ Tirranna AMG Edition and Mercedes-AMG 63 SUV Cigarette Edition.

…which contrasts the logo’s glossy black.

Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-AMG 63 SUV Cigarette Edition.

The steering wheel is dark blue Nappa leather and carbon fibre.

Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-AMG 63 SUV Cigarette Edition.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.