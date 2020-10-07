Mercedes plans a new slew of EVs, including AMG performance cars and ultra-luxury Maybach models

Daimler Members of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz all-electric EQ family, including the EQS.

In a global strategy presentation on Tuesday, Mercedes-Benz detailed its electric future.

Mercedes’ all-new big-car platform, the Electric Vehicle Architecture, will debut with the EQS in 2021.

The EQS will be an all-electric, S-Class-like luxury sedan.

Following that will be electrified versions of other Mercedes cars, including AMG, Maybach, and G models.

Get ready for a whole slew of all-electric Mercedes-Benz cars starting next year.

As part of a global strategy presentation on Tuesday, the automaker announced its electrification plans for well into this decade: It will start producing bigger all-electric models first, eventually moving into its special divisions â€” the AMG performance arm, Maybach ultra-luxury arm, and the G models. In 2025, the company will begin adding smaller EVs to its lineup.

The moves will start soon. Mercedes announced four all-new EVs that will be built on its upcoming big-car Electric Vehicle Architecture, or EVA. The first will be the EQS luxury sedan, which will hit the market in 2021. It will be a member of the S-Class range, Mercedes said.

Following that will be the EQE, EQS-SUV, and EQE-SUV.

Daimler A slide from the Mercedes presentation shows the automaker’s plans for the EVA platform.

Mercedes called EVA “scalable in every aspect” and said it “can be used across model series.” Things like the wheelbase, track, and system components such as the batteries, can be changed as a result of the platform’s modular design. It can be used to underpin everything from all-electric sedans to big SUVs, the automaker said.

In concept, it sounds very similar to the Volkswagen modular electric drive matrix, or MEB, that underpins the all-new ID.4 EV.

First shown as the Vision EQS concept car in 2019, Mercedes said the production EQS is undergoing its last tests. It’s being built at “Factory 56” in Sindelfingen, Germany, which is where the S-Class is also built.

Daimler The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS concept.

The new EVA platform will debut with the EQS in 2021. Mercedes estimates ranges of up to 700 kilometers, or 435 miles, on the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure, the standard fuel economy and emission test in Europe and many other parts of the world.

Mercedes says we can expect S-Class-levels of technologies, such as the sleek MBUX user experience system and driver assists.

Further details on the subsequent EQS-SUV, EQE, and EQE-SUVs were not given at this time.

Daimler Another slide from the Mercedes presentation that shows the automaker’s plans for the MMA platform.

Mercedes also said that it has plans to add “multiple further” EVs starting in 2025. They will ride on the automaker’s second, all-new, dedicated platform, called the Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture, or MMA. It will be meant for compact and medium-sized cars.

Finally, Mercedes said that there will be new, electrified versions of AMG, Maybach, and G models, but in an emailed response, a Mercedes-Benz spokesperson declined to elaborate further.

Daimler The automaker declined to elaborate on anything beyond the EVA and MMA platforms.

