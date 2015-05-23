Mercedes-Benz and Lufthansa are designing the ultimate luxury private-jet interior

For than a century, Mercedes-Benz has the been the go-to purveyor of fine luxury automobiles. Now, the German automaker is stepping to another kind of luxury by teaming up with Lufthansa Technik — the aviation engineer arm of the Lufthansa Group — to design a ultra-posh cabin for private jets.

The concept created by the two companies eliminates the traditional delineation between ceiling, wall, and floor designs. Instead, the interior concept deploys what the companies refer to as a “spiral layout,” which melds the three design elements into a continuous, flowing feature.

On board, “black panels” float in front of the window and are meant to evoke the screen-design of a Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan. The concept interior is also equipped with Mercedes-Benz Magic Sky technology that can turn the “black panels” from dark to transparent.

Announced this week in Geneva at the 2015 European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE), Mercedes-Benz Style — the company’s non-automotive design firm — and Lufthansa Technik will use the concept to gauge interest from their “discerning customers.”

Which means, don’t expect to see this interior installed in some lucky guy’s Boeing BBJ or Airbus ACJ.

“It was an inspiring challenge to transfer our design philosophy of sensual purity into the area of aeronautical engineering,” Daimler AG vice president Gorden Wagener said in a statement. “The spectacular architecture of the interior shows creativity and modernity. Sensual surfaces and clear forms, combined with intelligent high-tech features and perfectly shaped modern luxury are the characteristic features of Mercedes-Benz design.”

Have a closer look at Mercedes and Lufthansa’s venture into the wonderful world of private jet interiors:

Here, the spiral layout blends the ceiling, wall and floor of the cabin.

Check out the lounge seats with smart screens.

There’s a fish tank!

Here’s a view of the interior from one of the lounge chairs.

It’s got a bed.

There overall design layout flows effortlessly from on feature to another.

